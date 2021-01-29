Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Raymond James

Equities research analysts at Raymond James began coverage on shares of Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 59.98% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on LPRO. B. Riley assumed coverage on Open Lending in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Open Lending from $31.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Open Lending from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Open Lending from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Open Lending in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.64.

Open Lending stock opened at $34.38 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 11.97 and a quick ratio of 11.97. Open Lending has a 1 year low of $12.70 and a 1 year high of $40.00.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. The firm had revenue of $29.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.20 million. Analysts predict that Open Lending will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Blair J. Greenberg sold 4,835,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $129,984,879.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Nebula Holdings Llc sold 4,413,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total value of $118,639,476.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,709,479 shares of company stock valued at $260,990,796 in the last quarter. Insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LPRO. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Open Lending during the 3rd quarter worth $255,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Open Lending in the third quarter worth approximately $266,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Open Lending during the fourth quarter worth approximately $267,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Open Lending during the third quarter worth approximately $273,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Open Lending during the 3rd quarter valued at $371,000. 33.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to financial institutions in the United States. The company, through its flagship product, Lenders Protection, offers loan analytics, risk-based pricing, risk modeling, and default insurance, ensuring profitable auto loan portfolios for financial institutions.

