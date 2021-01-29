Open Predict Token (OPT) Trading 71% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Open Predict Token (CURRENCY:OPT) traded up 17.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. One Open Predict Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.21 or 0.00003512 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Open Predict Token has traded 71% higher against the U.S. dollar. Open Predict Token has a total market capitalization of $1.21 million and $972.00 worth of Open Predict Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.86 or 0.00066218 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $288.89 or 0.00836794 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00005861 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.65 or 0.00048223 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002895 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002896 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,405.54 or 0.04071221 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00014754 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00017416 BTC.

Open Predict Token Token Profile

Open Predict Token is a token. Its genesis date was July 14th, 2017. Open Predict Token’s total supply is 9,900,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,478 tokens. Open Predict Token’s official Twitter account is @opusfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Open Predict Token is t.me/OpenPredictAnnouncements . The official website for Open Predict Token is openpredict.io

Open Predict Token Token Trading

Open Predict Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Predict Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Open Predict Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Open Predict Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

