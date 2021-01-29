Opium Price Up 147.2% Over Last Day (OPIUM)

Opium (CURRENCY:OPIUM) traded up 147.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. Opium has a market cap of $53.59 million and approximately $13.40 million worth of Opium was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Opium has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Opium coin can now be bought for about $12.88 or 0.00037580 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002919 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.87 or 0.00049242 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000825 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.82 or 0.00124954 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.01 or 0.00262651 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.68 or 0.00066187 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.27 or 0.00064972 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $106.84 or 0.00311755 BTC.

About Opium

The Reddit community for Opium is https://reddit.com/r/opium_network . Opium’s official Twitter account is @Opium_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Opium

Opium can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Opium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Opium using one of the exchanges listed above.

