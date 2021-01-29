Oppenheimer Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer cut their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Biogen in a report released on Wednesday, January 27th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $4.30 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $4.32. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Biogen’s FY2021 earnings at $25.86 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $24.95 EPS.

Get Biogen alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Biogen from $357.00 to $352.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Biogen from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Biogen to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $280.00 to $343.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Biogen from $281.00 to $244.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $305.97.

Shares of BIIB opened at $267.87 on Friday. Biogen has a twelve month low of $223.25 and a twelve month high of $374.99. The company has a market cap of $41.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $255.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $268.41.

In other news, CEO Michel Vounatsos purchased 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $241.31 per share, with a total value of $748,061.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alfred Sandrock sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Biogen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biogen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $226,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its position in shares of Biogen by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 6,383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Scott Investment Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Biogen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $637,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biogen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. 83.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

Featured Article: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.