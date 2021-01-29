Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY) Trading 13.1% Higher

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY)’s share price traded up 13.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $35.50 and last traded at $34.67. 446,984 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 272% from the average session volume of 120,210 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.65.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $433.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.17.

Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter. Oppenheimer had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 11.11%. The business had revenue of $276.26 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 22nd.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Oppenheimer during the fourth quarter worth about $292,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Oppenheimer by 4.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 22,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Oppenheimer by 78.1% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 63,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 27,854 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Oppenheimer by 22.9% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 4,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Oppenheimer during the second quarter worth about $224,000. 42.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY)

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a middle-market investment bank and full-service broker-dealer in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company offers brokerage services covering exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange-traded options and futures contracts, municipal bonds, mutual funds, and unit investment trusts; financial and wealth planning services; and margin lending services.

