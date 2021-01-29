Oppenheimer Weighs in on American Express’ Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:AXP)

American Express (NYSE:AXP) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer decreased their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of American Express in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 27th. Oppenheimer analyst D. Gabriele now anticipates that the payment services company will earn $2.40 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.70. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for American Express’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.74 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.62 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.23 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.99 EPS.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.50. American Express had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 8.84%. The business had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on American Express from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised American Express from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. 140166 cut American Express from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 9th. DZ Bank upgraded American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays upgraded American Express from an “equal weight” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $114.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.38.

Shares of NYSE AXP traded down $1.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $117.84. 42,739 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,627,818. American Express has a 52-week low of $67.00 and a 52-week high of $138.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.89 billion, a PE ratio of 29.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $120.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.68.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of American Express by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 197,074 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $23,828,000 after acquiring an additional 2,819 shares in the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC raised its stake in American Express by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 64,361 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $7,782,000 after buying an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. raised its stake in American Express by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 9,218 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC raised its stake in American Express by 64.8% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 4,064 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 1,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at $477,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Anna Marrs sold 2,064 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.56, for a total value of $246,771.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 14,827 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.85, for a total value of $1,435,994.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 96,633 shares in the company, valued at $9,358,906.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.98%.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and lifestyle services.

