Oppenheimer Weighs in on Seagen Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their FY2021 EPS estimates for Seagen in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 27th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now expects that the biotechnology company will earn $0.90 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.11. Oppenheimer currently has a “Buy” rating and a $213.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Seagen’s FY2022 earnings at $3.11 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $10.71 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on SGEN. Bank of America upgraded shares of Seagen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 15th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Seagen from $204.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Seagen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Seagen in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Seagen from $200.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Seagen currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.13.

SGEN opened at $161.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.00 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $184.60 and a 200 day moving average of $176.91. Seagen has a fifty-two week low of $90.57 and a fifty-two week high of $213.94.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $3.58. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.67 million. Seagen had a net margin of 25.34% and a return on equity of 20.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 397.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.55) earnings per share.

In other news, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 6,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.07, for a total value of $1,042,916.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jean I. Liu sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,747,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 231,145 shares of company stock worth $41,167,846 over the last three months. Insiders own 31.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Seagen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,112,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in Seagen in the fourth quarter valued at $6,154,000. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Seagen by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,847 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 2,461 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Seagen by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 35,102 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,148,000 after acquiring an additional 12,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Seagen in the fourth quarter valued at $370,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

About Seagen

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; and PADCEV, an ADC composed of an anti-Nectin-4 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers.

