Optas LLC Has $1.99 Million Stock Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Optas LLC trimmed its position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 43.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,656 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 30,931 shares during the quarter. eBay accounts for 0.6% of Optas LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Optas LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $1,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in eBay by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 10,042,388 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $523,208,000 after purchasing an additional 876,790 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 280.0% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,718,202 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $506,319,000 after buying an additional 7,160,659 shares in the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP increased its position in shares of eBay by 7.0% in the third quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 9,047,389 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $471,369,000 after acquiring an additional 589,663 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of eBay by 4.1% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,008,771 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $260,957,000 after buying an additional 195,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 127.0% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 4,610,509 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $240,208,000 after buying an additional 2,579,235 shares during the period. 90.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 4,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.78, for a total transaction of $237,142.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,192 shares in the company, valued at $1,228,469.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew John Cring sold 9,512 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $542,184.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 122,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,991,848. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,129 shares of company stock valued at $929,773 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EBAY. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of eBay from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of eBay from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on eBay from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered eBay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on eBay from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.67.

Shares of EBAY stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $56.37. The stock had a trading volume of 154,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,215,592. eBay Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.02 and a twelve month high of $61.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.86 billion, a PE ratio of 7.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The e-commerce company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 82.73% and a net margin of 50.42%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

eBay Profile

eBay Inc operates the marketplace and classifieds platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. Its Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and Classifieds platform comprises a collection of brands, such as Mobile.de, Kijiji, Gumtree, Marktplaats, eBay Kleinanzeigen, and others that offer online classifieds to help people find what they are looking for in their local communities.

