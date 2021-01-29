Optas LLC Increases Holdings in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA)

Optas LLC raised its stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,573 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,581 shares during the period. iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF makes up 1.1% of Optas LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Optas LLC owned approximately 0.23% of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $80,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $57.63. 4,770 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 372,805. iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $47.79 and a 1 year high of $59.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.20.

