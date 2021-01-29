Optas LLC Lowers Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Optas LLC lowered its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 18.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,405 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,189 shares during the period. Optas LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PYPL. Adams Wealth Management bought a new position in PayPal in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in PayPal by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on PYPL shares. DZ Bank raised PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Compass Point reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a report on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $234.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.53.

PYPL traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $238.09. The company had a trading volume of 181,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,556,749. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $236.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $204.72. The company has a market cap of $278.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.73, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.07 and a 12-month high of $254.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $5.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.41 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.11, for a total value of $4,827,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 420,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,145,401.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 3,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total transaction of $600,658.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,279 shares in the company, valued at $11,645,902.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,109 shares of company stock worth $10,744,659 over the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

