Optas LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV)

Optas LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 53,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,784,000. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF accounts for 1.2% of Optas LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Optas LLC owned 0.12% of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 7,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF stock traded down $0.38 on Friday, hitting $70.70. 27,559 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 376,141. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $38.85 and a 12-month high of $72.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $70.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.81.

