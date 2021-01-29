Optas LLC Reduces Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Optas LLC lowered its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 43.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,082 shares during the period. Optas LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.3% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 10,822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.1% in the third quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 24,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,484,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Texas Instruments by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 237,811 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,956,000 after buying an additional 52,171 shares during the last quarter. Verity & Verity LLC lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 1.7% during the third quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 60,239 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 526.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 420 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 24,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.63, for a total value of $4,033,476.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 78,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,626,050.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.74, for a total value of $610,960.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,288,328.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TXN stock traded down $1.93 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $167.30. 55,287 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,903,828. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $166.24 and its 200-day moving average is $149.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 3.29. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $93.09 and a 52 week high of $175.47. The stock has a market cap of $153.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.30. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 61.05%. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 77.86%.

Several analysts have commented on TXN shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Summit Insights raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. 140166 boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.70.

Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

