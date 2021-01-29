Optas LLC Sells 445 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Optas LLC trimmed its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,109 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 445 shares during the quarter. Broadcom makes up approximately 0.6% of Optas LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Optas LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Clean Yield Group lifted its stake in Broadcom by 67.6% during the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Broadcom by 138.5% during the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Broadcom during the third quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AVGO. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $439.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Standpoint Research cut Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $422.59.

In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.62, for a total value of $246,248.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 78,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.43, for a total value of $33,002,343.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 255,863 shares of company stock worth $106,331,627. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom stock traded up $2.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $454.37. The stock had a trading volume of 31,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,660,767. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $438.31 and its 200 day moving average is $377.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $155.67 and a one year high of $470.00.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.25 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.23% and a net margin of 12.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $3.60 per share. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.25. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.05%.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

