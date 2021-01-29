Optas LLC Sells 641 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Optas LLC lowered its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 641 shares during the quarter. Optas LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baxter Bros Inc. bought a new position in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. American National Bank raised its stake in Caterpillar by 3,554.9% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 24,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,471,000 after acquiring an additional 23,889 shares during the period. Journey Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth $748,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,677,000. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 14,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

CAT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $171.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. OTR Global raised shares of Caterpillar to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.45.

Caterpillar stock traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $185.30. The company had a trading volume of 70,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,339,542. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.50 and a fifty-two week high of $200.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $185.98 and its 200-day moving average is $161.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.63. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The business had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.25%.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 8,894 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $1,556,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,923 shares in the company, valued at $8,561,525. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lange Bob De sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.76, for a total transaction of $411,900.00. Insiders have sold 18,346 shares of company stock worth $3,187,318 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

