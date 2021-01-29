Optas LLC Sells 77,073 Shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Optas LLC cut its position in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 26.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 219,203 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 77,073 shares during the quarter. Twitter accounts for 3.8% of Optas LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Optas LLC’s holdings in Twitter were worth $11,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Twitter during the 4th quarter valued at about $282,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Twitter in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Brave Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Twitter during the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Twitter by 58.1% during the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 31,318 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 11,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Twitter by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 49,463 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,678,000 after purchasing an additional 5,519 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Twitter alerts:

TWTR traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.48. 387,818 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,320,201. Twitter, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.00 and a fifty-two week high of $56.11. The company has a market cap of $40.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.37, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 4.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.42.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $936.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $773.16 million. Twitter had a negative net margin of 31.70% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Twitter, Inc. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TWTR shares. Piper Sandler began coverage on Twitter in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Twitter from $36.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Twitter from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. MKM Partners raised shares of Twitter from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Twitter from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Twitter has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.67.

In other news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 11,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.67, for a total value of $486,779.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Omid Kordestani sold 82,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.89, for a total transaction of $3,690,362.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 327,418 shares of company stock worth $14,729,691 over the last 90 days. 2.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States and internationally. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

Featured Story: Momentum Indicators

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.