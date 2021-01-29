Optas LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Optas LLC lessened its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 18.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,090 shares during the quarter. Optas LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 15,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 22,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 0.6% in the third quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 67,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 17,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. 68.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BAC stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 802,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,763,648. The stock has a market cap of $262.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.95 and a fifty-two week high of $35.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.86.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. The business had revenue of $20.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, January 19th that permits the company to buyback $2.90 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.49%.

BAC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Atlantic Securities raised Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded Bank of America from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $31.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.13.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

