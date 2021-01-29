Optas LLC Trims Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Optas LLC decreased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 23.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,509 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,695 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises 0.6% of Optas LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Optas LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,003,292 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,183,416,000 after buying an additional 325,936 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 3.3% in the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 5,600,237 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,927,739,000 after acquiring an additional 178,100 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,893,662 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,525,698,000 after acquiring an additional 99,425 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,673,555 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $833,534,000 after acquiring an additional 42,911 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 5.1% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,467,820 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $769,393,000 after purchasing an additional 120,750 shares during the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UNH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $353.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Argus cut shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $405.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Sunday, January 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $404.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $387.82.

Shares of UNH traded down $2.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $335.93. The company had a trading volume of 44,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,290,365. The stock has a market cap of $318.74 billion, a PE ratio of 19.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $347.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $326.95. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $187.72 and a 1-year high of $367.95.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $65.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.98 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 9,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total transaction of $3,368,988.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 167,202 shares in the company, valued at $58,186,296. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 9,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.69, for a total transaction of $3,484,459.17. Insiders have sold a total of 31,674 shares of company stock valued at $11,006,907 over the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

