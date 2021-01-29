Opthea (NASDAQ:OPT) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Opthea Limited (NASDAQ:OPT)’s stock price rose 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $12.29 and last traded at $11.95. Approximately 3,518 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 6,890 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.90.

OPT has been the topic of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Opthea in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Opthea in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Opthea in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. CIBC restated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Opthea in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on Opthea in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Opthea has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.87.

Opthea Limited, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies primarily for eye disease in Australia. The company's development activities are based on the intellectual property portfolio covering Vascular Endothelial Growth Factors (VEGF) VEGF-C, VEGF-D, and VEGF Receptor-3 for the treatment of diseases associated with blood and lymphatic vessel growth, as well as vascular leakage.

