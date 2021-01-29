OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) CFO Douglas P. Baker Sells 5,032 Shares

OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) CFO Douglas P. Baker sold 5,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.25, for a total value of $237,762.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 85,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,058,869.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of OPRX stock traded down $2.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.14. 220,564 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 201,576. OptimizeRx Co. has a 12-month low of $6.50 and a 12-month high of $48.87. The company has a market cap of $682.02 million, a P/E ratio of -118.79 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.79.
OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. OptimizeRx had a negative return on equity of 10.86% and a negative net margin of 16.20%. The firm had revenue of $10.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.04 million. Sell-side analysts expect that OptimizeRx Co. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on OptimizeRx from $40.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley boosted their price target on OptimizeRx from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on OptimizeRx from $40.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded OptimizeRx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.50.
OptimizeRx Company Profile
OptimizeRx Corporation operates as a digital health company that facilitates communication at point-of-care among various stakeholders in healthcare. Its cloud-based solution supports patient adherence to medications by providing real-time access to financial assistance, prior authorization, and critical clinical information; and network consists of electronic health record company platforms, which provide the ambulatory patient market with access to their workflow at the point-of-care.
