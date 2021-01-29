OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) Trading Up 9.9%

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPHC)’s stock price was up 9.9% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $4.15 and last traded at $3.66. Approximately 292,901 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 239% from the average daily volume of 86,284 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.33.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $10.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.91 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.89.
OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The bank reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.45 million during the quarter. OptimumBank had a negative return on equity of 14.66% and a negative net margin of 21.21%.
OptimumBank Company Profile (NASDAQ:OPHC)
OptimumBank Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for OptimumBank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, NOW, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and offers residential and commercial real estate, multi-family real estate, commercial, land and construction, and consumer loans, as well as lending lines for working capital needs.
