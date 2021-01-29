Opus (OPT) Market Capitalization Achieves $117,455.55

Opus (CURRENCY:OPT) traded down 15.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. Opus has a market capitalization of $117,455.55 and approximately $112.00 worth of Opus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Opus token can currently be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Opus has traded 62.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.97 or 0.00065860 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $288.92 or 0.00828582 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00005809 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.90 or 0.00048468 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002867 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002868 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,409.87 or 0.04043272 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00014591 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00017079 BTC.

Opus Token Profile

Opus (OPT) is a token. It launched on July 15th, 2017. Opus’ total supply is 249,308,531 tokens and its circulating supply is 140,080,549 tokens. The Reddit community for Opus is /r/opusfoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Opus’ official Twitter account is @opusfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Opus is opus-foundation.org

Buying and Selling Opus

Opus can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Opus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Opus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

