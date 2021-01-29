Orbit Chain Market Cap Tops $36.98 Million (ORC)

Orbit Chain (CURRENCY:ORC) traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. In the last seven days, Orbit Chain has traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar. Orbit Chain has a market cap of $36.98 million and approximately $915,513.00 worth of Orbit Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Orbit Chain token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0794 or 0.00000228 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.74 or 0.00065480 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $290.16 or 0.00835381 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00005880 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.21 or 0.00049542 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002879 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002878 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,405.27 or 0.04045846 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00014593 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00017392 BTC.

Orbit Chain Profile

Orbit Chain (ORC) is a token. Its genesis date was April 23rd, 2018. Orbit Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 465,987,647 tokens. The official message board for Orbit Chain is medium.com/orbit-chain . Orbit Chain’s official Twitter account is @Organiccouk and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Orbit Chain is orbitchain.io

Orbit Chain Token Trading

Orbit Chain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbit Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orbit Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orbit Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

