Orbitcoin (ORB) Price Up 18.3% This Week

Orbitcoin (CURRENCY:ORB) traded up 16.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 29th. Orbitcoin has a market cap of $555,884.05 and approximately $22.00 worth of Orbitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Orbitcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000468 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Orbitcoin has traded up 18.3% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,887.03 or 1.00074601 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.05 or 0.00021836 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $249.02 or 0.00675592 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $106.56 or 0.00289099 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $60.34 or 0.00163694 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002203 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001653 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001958 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.43 or 0.00031003 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003230 BTC.

About Orbitcoin

Orbitcoin (ORB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Orbitcoin’s total supply is 3,220,616 coins. Orbitcoin’s official Twitter account is @OrBitcoinLove and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Orbitcoin is orbitcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin that is a clone but with the added mission of trying to encourage scientific research. OrbitCoin is a PoW/PoS hybrid without the PoS reward to reduce inflation but maintain the resistance to 51% attacks. There are transaction messages with a 30 second block time, a block reward that halves from 0.25 to a minimal 0.00000001. There are four transaction confirmations needed and 200 for newly mined blocks. block hashing is BLAKE2sPoW hashing is NeoScryptPoS hashing is SHA-256d “

Orbitcoin Coin Trading

