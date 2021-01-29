Orbitcoin (ORB) Price Up 6.1% Over Last Week

Orbitcoin (CURRENCY:ORB) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 29th. One Orbitcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000467 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Orbitcoin has traded up 6.1% against the US dollar. Orbitcoin has a total market capitalization of $510,420.15 and $20.00 worth of Orbitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33,993.35 or 1.00245046 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.81 or 0.00023021 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $285.89 or 0.00843088 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $103.42 or 0.00304995 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.75 or 0.00193892 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002290 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001778 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00002139 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 199% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000012 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.44 or 0.00030776 BTC.

About Orbitcoin

Orbitcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Orbitcoin’s total supply is 3,220,616 coins. Orbitcoin’s official Twitter account is @OrBitcoinLove and its Facebook page is accessible here . Orbitcoin’s official website is orbitcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin that is a clone but with the added mission of trying to encourage scientific research. OrbitCoin is a PoW/PoS hybrid without the PoS reward to reduce inflation but maintain the resistance to 51% attacks. There are transaction messages with a 30 second block time, a block reward that halves from 0.25 to a minimal 0.00000001. There are four transaction confirmations needed and 200 for newly mined blocks. block hashing is BLAKE2sPoW hashing is NeoScryptPoS hashing is SHA-256d “

Orbitcoin Coin Trading

Orbitcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbitcoin directly using U.S. dollars.

