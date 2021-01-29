Orbs (ORBS) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1.58 Million

Orbs (CURRENCY:ORBS) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 29th. One Orbs coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0148 or 0.00000045 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Orbs has traded 8.1% lower against the US dollar. Orbs has a market cap of $33.11 million and approximately $1.58 million worth of Orbs was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.32 or 0.00066915 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $290.79 or 0.00871631 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00006034 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.57 or 0.00049668 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002998 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002997 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,399.58 or 0.04195188 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00014744 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00017731 BTC.

Orbs Profile

ORBS is a coin. Its genesis date was March 14th, 2018. Orbs’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,229,950,518 coins. Orbs’ official Twitter account is @OrbisToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Orbs is /r/ORBS_Network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Orbs’ official website is www.orbs.com . Orbs’ official message board is www.orbs.com/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Orbs combine scalability, low fees and isolation between virtual chains with Ethereum’s mature decentralized asset ecosystem. The Orbs Proof-of-Stake (PoS) ecosystem is the backbone of the Orbs network and the Universe that is being created. This ecosystem serves as the foundation for the security and operation of the network, enabling an optimal platform for decentralized applications. The Orbs Universe is centered around three core roles – Validators, Guardians and Delegators. “

Orbs Coin Trading

Orbs can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orbs should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orbs using one of the exchanges listed above.

