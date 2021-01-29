Orexigen Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:OREXQ) vs. Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST) Critical Review

Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST) and Orexigen Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:OREXQ) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Acasti Pharma and Orexigen Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acasti Pharma N/A N/A -$25.51 million ($0.23) -2.87 Orexigen Therapeutics $33.71 million 0.00 -$24.52 million N/A N/A

Orexigen Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Acasti Pharma.

Profitability

This table compares Acasti Pharma and Orexigen Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acasti Pharma N/A -342.52% -112.03% Orexigen Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.1% of Acasti Pharma shares are held by institutional investors. 13.3% of Orexigen Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Acasti Pharma has a beta of 2.45, suggesting that its share price is 145% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Orexigen Therapeutics has a beta of 4.98, suggesting that its share price is 398% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Acasti Pharma and Orexigen Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Acasti Pharma 0 3 2 0 2.40 Orexigen Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Acasti Pharma presently has a consensus price target of $2.81, suggesting a potential upside of 325.82%. Given Acasti Pharma’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Acasti Pharma is more favorable than Orexigen Therapeutics.

Summary

Orexigen Therapeutics beats Acasti Pharma on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Acasti Pharma

Acasti Pharma Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of prescription drugs for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is CaPre, an omega-3 phospholipid therapeutic that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat patients with hypertriglyceridemia; and TRILOGY that is in Phase III to evaluate the safety and efficacy of CaPre in patients with sHTG. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.

About Orexigen Therapeutics

Orexigen Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceutical products primarily in the United States, Europe, and South Korea. It offers Contrave for the treatment of obesity. The company also offers Contrave under the Mysimba brand name. Orexigen Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California. On March 12, 2018, Orexigen Therapeutics, Inc., filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.

