Organicell Regenerative Medicine, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BPSR) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Organicell Regenerative Medicine, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BPSR) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,300 shares, a drop of 81.5% from the December 31st total of 71,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 311,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Organicell Regenerative Medicine stock opened at $0.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.17. Organicell Regenerative Medicine has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.52.

Get Organicell Regenerative Medicine alerts:

Organicell Regenerative Medicine Company Profile

Biotech Products Services & Research, Inc engages in health care industry. It focuses on supplying products and services related to the growing field of regenerative anti-aging medicine. The firm also focuses on processing, distribution and supply of biologically processed cellular and tissue-based products developed from internally-based research and development activities.

Featured Article: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Organicell Regenerative Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organicell Regenerative Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.