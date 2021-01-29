Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th.
NASDAQ OBNK opened at $29.86 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.87. Origin Bancorp has a 52 week low of $15.98 and a 52 week high of $36.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $701.92 million, a P/E ratio of 22.12 and a beta of 1.14.
Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. Origin Bancorp had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 5.17%. On average, research analysts expect that Origin Bancorp will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.
OBNK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Origin Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Origin Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $28.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of Origin Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Origin Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.30.
About Origin Bancorp
Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients in Louisiana, Texas, and Mississippi. It accepts noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers single and multi-family real estate, residential construction, commercial building, and consumer loans.
