Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th.

NASDAQ OBNK opened at $29.86 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.87. Origin Bancorp has a 52 week low of $15.98 and a 52 week high of $36.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $701.92 million, a P/E ratio of 22.12 and a beta of 1.14.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. Origin Bancorp had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 5.17%. On average, research analysts expect that Origin Bancorp will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Fred Ronnie Myrick sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total transaction of $28,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 7.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

OBNK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Origin Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Origin Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $28.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of Origin Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Origin Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.30.

About Origin Bancorp

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients in Louisiana, Texas, and Mississippi. It accepts noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers single and multi-family real estate, residential construction, commercial building, and consumer loans.

