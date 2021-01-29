Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) Price Target Raised to $37.00 at Raymond James

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) had its target price lifted by analysts at Raymond James from $28.00 to $37.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 19.24% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on OBNK. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Origin Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Origin Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Origin Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Origin Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Origin Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.10.
Shares of OBNK traded up $1.17 on Friday, hitting $31.03. 1,840 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,598. The company has a market capitalization of $729.42 million, a PE ratio of 23.19 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.87. Origin Bancorp has a one year low of $15.98 and a one year high of $36.68.
In other news, Director Fred Ronnie Myrick sold 1,000 shares of Origin Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total transaction of $28,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 7.25% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Origin Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Origin Bancorp by 16.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,082,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,822,000 after acquiring an additional 152,443 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Origin Bancorp by 76.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 5,515 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Origin Bancorp by 14.9% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 4,288 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Origin Bancorp by 11.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 139,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,068,000 after purchasing an additional 14,458 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.13% of the company’s stock.
About Origin Bancorp
Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients in Louisiana, Texas, and Mississippi. It accepts noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers single and multi-family real estate, residential construction, commercial building, and consumer loans.
