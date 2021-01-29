Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) Price Target Raised to $37.00 at Raymond James

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) had its target price lifted by analysts at Raymond James from $28.00 to $37.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 19.24% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on OBNK. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Origin Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Origin Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Origin Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Origin Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Origin Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.10.

Shares of OBNK traded up $1.17 on Friday, hitting $31.03. 1,840 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,598. The company has a market capitalization of $729.42 million, a PE ratio of 23.19 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.87. Origin Bancorp has a one year low of $15.98 and a one year high of $36.68.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. Origin Bancorp had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 5.17%. On average, equities analysts expect that Origin Bancorp will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Fred Ronnie Myrick sold 1,000 shares of Origin Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total transaction of $28,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 7.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Origin Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Origin Bancorp by 16.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,082,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,822,000 after acquiring an additional 152,443 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Origin Bancorp by 76.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 5,515 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Origin Bancorp by 14.9% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 4,288 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Origin Bancorp by 11.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 139,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,068,000 after purchasing an additional 14,458 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.13% of the company’s stock.

About Origin Bancorp

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients in Louisiana, Texas, and Mississippi. It accepts noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers single and multi-family real estate, residential construction, commercial building, and consumer loans.

