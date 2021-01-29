Orion Protocol Price Hits $2.98 (ORN)

Orion Protocol (CURRENCY:ORN) traded 7.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 28th. One Orion Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $2.98 or 0.00009025 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Orion Protocol has traded 15.6% higher against the US dollar. Orion Protocol has a market cap of $50.19 million and approximately $7.13 million worth of Orion Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Orion Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003037 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.20 or 0.00049143 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 21.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000940 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.46 or 0.00128796 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.71 or 0.00068890 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.90 or 0.00272707 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.37 or 0.00067845 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.90 or 0.00036100 BTC.

About Orion Protocol

Orion Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,870,000 tokens. Orion Protocol’s official message board is blog.orionprotocol.io . Orion Protocol’s official website is www.orionprotocol.io/orn

Orion Protocol Token Trading

Orion Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orion Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orion Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Orion Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Orion Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orion Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.