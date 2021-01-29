Ormeus Cash (OMC) Price Hits $0.0110 on Major Exchanges

Ormeus Cash (CURRENCY:OMC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. One Ormeus Cash token can currently be purchased for $0.0110 or 0.00000033 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Ormeus Cash has traded 23.3% lower against the dollar. Ormeus Cash has a market capitalization of $2.10 million and approximately $1,242.00 worth of Ormeus Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $131.53 or 0.00390999 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000110 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003858 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000219 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003409 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003586 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0934 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0948 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Ormeus Cash Profile

Ormeus Cash (OMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 29th, 2014. Ormeus Cash’s total supply is 300,500,150 tokens and its circulating supply is 190,398,627 tokens. Ormeus Cash’s official website is ormeuscash.com . Ormeus Cash’s official Twitter account is @gladimorcrypto . Ormeus Cash’s official message board is medium.com/ormeus

According to CryptoCompare, “Omicron will be a blockchain based asset, and a clone of Bitcoin. Minting through the wallet will yield 5%/annum, compounding on a daily basis. The clients that will be released on Sept 17 will have a fresh overhaul to the interface, and there will be future modifications to add simplicity to OMC-BTC address linkage and addtional add-ons. Fullstack developers will be paid and employed to implement said features. The main focus of Omicron is to provide a suitable and superior investment vehicle than dividend-issuing companies. With this in mind, there will be no brand new technical developments made for OMC. Modifications will be ported from other cryptocurrency clients to keep OMC top of the line. “

Buying and Selling Ormeus Cash

Ormeus Cash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ormeus Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ormeus Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ormeus Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

