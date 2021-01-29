Ormeus Coin Hits 1-Day Volume of $4,095.00 (ORMEUS)

Ormeus Coin (CURRENCY:ORMEUS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. Ormeus Coin has a total market cap of $957,140.33 and $4,095.00 worth of Ormeus Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ormeus Coin has traded 6.4% higher against the dollar. One Ormeus Coin token can now be purchased for about $0.0267 or 0.00000077 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002905 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.78 or 0.00048702 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000826 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.91 or 0.00124580 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.00 or 0.00261281 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.63 or 0.00065690 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.23 or 0.00064537 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $106.03 or 0.00307815 BTC.

Ormeus Coin launched on August 28th, 2017. Ormeus Coin’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,904,998 tokens. The Reddit community for Ormeus Coin is /r/ormeuscoin . Ormeus Coin’s official Twitter account is @ormeuscoin . Ormeus Coin’s official website is ormeuscoin.com . The official message board for Ormeus Coin is medium.com/ormeus

Ormeus Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ormeus Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ormeus Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ormeus Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

