Orpea (OTCMKTS:ORPEF) Trading Up 0.5%

Orpea SA (OTCMKTS:ORPEF) was up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $141.77 and last traded at $141.77. Approximately 360 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 70% from the average daily volume of 212 shares. The stock had previously closed at $141.00.

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised Orpea from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $130.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.77.

ORPEA SA operates nursing homes, assisted-living facilities, post-acute and rehabilitation hospitals, and psychiatric hospitals. Its nursing home facilities provide personalized support services; and logistical and residential services, including accommodation, meals, laundry and room cleaning, and various daily entertainment and therapeutic workshop services.

