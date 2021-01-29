Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,300 shares, a growth of 489.6% from the December 31st total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 56,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DNNGY traded up $2.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $65.18. The stock had a trading volume of 44,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,107. Ørsted A/S has a 1 year low of $27.31 and a 1 year high of $76.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $65.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.41.

Get Ørsted A/S alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DNNGY. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Ørsted A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. SEB Equities cut shares of Ørsted A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. SEB Equity Research lowered Ørsted A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ørsted A/S in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Ørsted A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Ãrsted A/S, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, bioenergy plants, and waste-to-energy solutions. It operates through Offshore, Onshore, and Markets & Bioenergy segments. The Offshore segment develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore wind farms in the United Kingdom, Germany, Denmark, the Netherlands, the United States, and Taiwan.

Recommended Story: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for Ørsted A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ørsted A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.