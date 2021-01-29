OST Hits Market Cap of $15.33 Million (OST)

OST (CURRENCY:OST) traded 19.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 29th. OST has a market cap of $15.33 million and approximately $701,517.00 worth of OST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OST token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0201 or 0.00000058 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, OST has traded up 32.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.68 or 0.00065113 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $291.40 or 0.00836526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00005832 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.96 or 0.00048697 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002870 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002870 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,404.93 or 0.04033140 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00014488 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00017304 BTC.

About OST

OST (OST) is a token. It was first traded on November 10th, 2017. OST’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 763,665,269 tokens. The Reddit community for OST is /r/OSTdotcom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OST’s official message board is medium.com/OSTdotcom . The official website for OST is ost.com . OST’s official Twitter account is @TheSimpleToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling OST

OST can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OST should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

