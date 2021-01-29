Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) Shares Gap Down to $1.22

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1.22, but opened at $0.97. Outlook Therapeutics shares last traded at $1.00, with a volume of 375,234 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Outlook Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Outlook Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.13.

The stock has a market cap of $127.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.09.

Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 22nd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.05). As a group, research analysts predict that Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Outlook Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Outlook Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC raised its position in Outlook Therapeutics by 158.3% in the third quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 1,743,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068,468 shares in the last quarter. 3.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing monoclonal antibodies for various ophthalmic indications. Its lead product candidate is ONS-5010, a proprietary ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab product candidate that is in Phase-III clinical trial for the treatment of wet age related macular degeneration and other retina diseases.

