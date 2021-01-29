Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Outokumpu Oyj in a report on Friday, November 6th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Outokumpu Oyj from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Outokumpu Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. SEB Equity Research raised Outokumpu Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, SEB Equities upgraded Outokumpu Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th.

OTCMKTS:OUTKY opened at $2.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of -18.46 and a beta of 0.96. Outokumpu Oyj has a 52-week low of $1.13 and a 52-week high of $2.40.

Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Outokumpu Oyj had a negative net margin of 1.68% and a negative return on equity of 3.75%. Equities analysts forecast that Outokumpu Oyj will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Outokumpu Oyj

Outokumpu Oyj produces and sells various stainless steel products in Finland, other European countries, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It offers cold rolled coils, strips, and sheets; precision strips; hot rolled coils, strips, and plates; quarto plates; semi-finished stainless steel long products; stainless steel wire rods, drawn wire, bars, and rebars; welded stainless steel I-beams, H-beams, hollow-section tubes, and bent profiles for load-bearing structures; suction roll shell blanks; blancs and discs; and customized press plates and ready-to-use plates.

