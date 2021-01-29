Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) Director Sells $3,265,200.00 in Stock

Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) Director Joseph J. Tabacco, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.63, for a total transaction of $3,265,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 122,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,032,327. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

OSTK opened at $80.36 on Friday. Overstock.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.53 and a twelve month high of $128.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.00 and a 200-day moving average of $69.98. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 382.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 4.40.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.73. The company had revenue of $731.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $585.58 million. Overstock.com had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 6.83%. Overstock.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.89) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Overstock.com, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on OSTK. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Overstock.com from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. TheStreet cut shares of Overstock.com from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Overstock.com from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Overstock.com by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Overstock.com by 166.7% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Overstock.com by 1.5% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Overstock.com during the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Overstock.com by 8.3% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. 65.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Overstock.com Company Profile

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States and internationally. It operates through Retail, tZERO, and Medici Ventures segments. The company offers furniture; and home dÃ©cor, including rugs, bedding and bath, home improvement, kitchen items, and other related products. It also operates Worldstock Fair Trade, a store that provides handcrafted products; and Supplier Oasis, a single integration point for partners to manage their products, inventory, and sales channels, as well as obtain multi-channel fulfillment services through its distribution network.

