Ovintiv Inc. (OVV.TO) Expected to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.17 Per Share (TSE:OVV)

Ovintiv Inc. (OVV.TO) (TSE:OVV) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ovintiv Inc. (OVV.TO) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 27th. Capital One Financial analyst R. Tullis expects that the company will earn $0.17 per share for the quarter.

Ovintiv Inc. (OVV.TO) (TSE:OVV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.21) by C$0.17. The business had revenue of C$1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.84 billion.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on OVV. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$17.00 price target on shares of Ovintiv Inc. (OVV.TO) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$17.00 price target on shares of Ovintiv Inc. (OVV.TO) in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Ovintiv Inc. (OVV.TO) to C$21.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ovintiv Inc. (OVV.TO) has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$13.10.

TSE:OVV opened at C$21.08 on Friday. Ovintiv Inc. has a 12 month low of C$2.95 and a 12 month high of C$22.96. The firm has a market cap of C$5.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$16.02 and its 200-day moving average is C$10.21.

About Ovintiv Inc. (OVV.TO)

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

