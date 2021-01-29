Ovoca Bio plc (OVB.L) (LON:OVB) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Shares of Ovoca Bio plc (OVB.L) (LON:OVB) fell 0.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 10.70 ($0.14) and last traded at GBX 10.70 ($0.14). 986 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 80,744 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 10.75 ($0.14).

The company has a current ratio of 33.45, a quick ratio of 30.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80. The company has a market capitalization of £9.47 million and a P/E ratio of -5.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 9.87 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 11.66.

About Ovoca Bio plc (OVB.L) (LON:OVB)

Ovoca Bio plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel product candidates for the treatment of female sexual dysfunctions. It is developing BP-101, a medicinal treatment for premenopausal women with hypoactive sexual desire disorder. The company was formerly known as Ovoca Gold plc and changed its name to Ovoca Bio plc in July 2018.

