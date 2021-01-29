Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Shares Bought by Artemis Investment Management LLP

Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 129.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 154,249 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 86,922 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned 0.14% of Owens Corning worth $11,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in OC. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 41.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,951,261 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $220,322,000 after buying an additional 1,156,913 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 24.4% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,234,592 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $291,382,000 after buying an additional 829,558 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP raised its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 42.5% in the third quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,304,189 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,740,000 after buying an additional 389,264 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 2.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,821,743 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $813,454,000 after buying an additional 328,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shellback Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the third quarter valued at about $22,450,000. 91.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

OC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Owens Corning from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. Barclays cut shares of Owens Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Benchmark raised shares of Owens Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.71.

OC stock opened at $78.19 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a PE ratio of -15.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.54. Owens Corning has a 12 month low of $28.56 and a 12 month high of $87.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Owens Corning had a negative net margin of 7.94% and a positive return on equity of 11.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. This is a positive change from Owens Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.91%.

Owens Corning announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 3rd that allows the company to repurchase 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

Featured Article: What is intrinsic value?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Owens Corning (NYSE:OC).

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.