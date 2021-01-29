Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $19.65 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD) to post sales of $19.65 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Oxford Immunotec Global’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $19.47 million and the highest is $19.83 million. Oxford Immunotec Global reported sales of $18.11 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oxford Immunotec Global will report full-year sales of $58.83 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $58.65 million to $59.01 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $82.90 million, with estimates ranging from $81.49 million to $84.31 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Oxford Immunotec Global.

Oxford Immunotec Global (NASDAQ:OXFD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). Oxford Immunotec Global had a negative return on equity of 8.39% and a negative net margin of 30.51%. The company had revenue of $19.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.58 million.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on OXFD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oxford Immunotec Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Oxford Immunotec Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Piper Sandler downgraded Oxford Immunotec Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Oxford Immunotec Global from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Oxford Immunotec Global by 2.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 58,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in Oxford Immunotec Global by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 132,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 4,311 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Oxford Immunotec Global by 61.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 5,430 shares during the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC raised its position in Oxford Immunotec Global by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 4,639,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,279,000 after purchasing an additional 13,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 135,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 16,746 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

OXFD stock opened at $21.84 on Friday. Oxford Immunotec Global has a 52-week low of $8.37 and a 52-week high of $23.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.70. The company has a market capitalization of $567.01 million, a PE ratio of -32.60 and a beta of 1.42.

Oxford Immunotec Global Company Profile

Oxford Immunotec Global PLC, a diagnostics company, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary tests for immunology and infectious diseases in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company develops its products using its T-SPOT technology platform that measures marker-specific cellular (T cells) responses at a single cell level and inform the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of patients with immune-regulated conditions.

