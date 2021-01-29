Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $19.65 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD) to post sales of $19.65 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Oxford Immunotec Global’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $19.47 million and the highest is $19.83 million. Oxford Immunotec Global reported sales of $18.11 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oxford Immunotec Global will report full-year sales of $58.83 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $58.65 million to $59.01 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $82.90 million, with estimates ranging from $81.49 million to $84.31 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Oxford Immunotec Global.
Oxford Immunotec Global (NASDAQ:OXFD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). Oxford Immunotec Global had a negative return on equity of 8.39% and a negative net margin of 30.51%. The company had revenue of $19.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.58 million.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Oxford Immunotec Global by 2.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 58,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in Oxford Immunotec Global by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 132,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 4,311 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Oxford Immunotec Global by 61.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 5,430 shares during the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC raised its position in Oxford Immunotec Global by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 4,639,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,279,000 after purchasing an additional 13,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 135,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 16,746 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.
OXFD stock opened at $21.84 on Friday. Oxford Immunotec Global has a 52-week low of $8.37 and a 52-week high of $23.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.70. The company has a market capitalization of $567.01 million, a PE ratio of -32.60 and a beta of 1.42.
Oxford Immunotec Global PLC, a diagnostics company, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary tests for immunology and infectious diseases in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company develops its products using its T-SPOT technology platform that measures marker-specific cellular (T cells) responses at a single cell level and inform the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of patients with immune-regulated conditions.
