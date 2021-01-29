Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF (NYSEARCA:ALTL) Stock Price Up 2.8%

Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF (NYSEARCA:ALTL)’s stock price rose 2.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $32.91 and last traded at $32.77. Approximately 1,218 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 14,273 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.87.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.77.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF stock. Change Path LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF (NYSEARCA:ALTL) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 26,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $654,000. Change Path LLC owned approximately 1.63% of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

