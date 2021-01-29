Pacific Basin Shipping Limited (OTCMKTS:PCFBY) Short Interest Up 466.7% in January

Pacific Basin Shipping Limited (OTCMKTS:PCFBY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a growth of 466.7% from the December 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days.
PCFBY stock opened at $3.69 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.12. Pacific Basin Shipping has a fifty-two week low of $2.25 and a fifty-two week high of $4.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $883.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.55 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.20.
About Pacific Basin Shipping
