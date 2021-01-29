Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.64 Per Share

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) – Analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.64 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.49. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Pacific Premier Bancorp’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.68 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.64 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.70 EPS.

Get Pacific Premier Bancorp alerts:

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.15. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 5.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on PPBI. Raymond James upped their price target on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens started coverage on Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, December 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

PPBI stock opened at $34.56 on Friday. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a 1-year low of $13.93 and a 1-year high of $37.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.27 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.13.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 0.8% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 114,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,147,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,471,000 after buying an additional 948 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. This is a positive change from Pacific Premier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.08%.

About Pacific Premier Bancorp

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and passbook savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

See Also: Buyback

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.