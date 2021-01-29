PageGroup plc (OTCMKTS:MPGPF) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.22 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

PageGroup plc (OTCMKTS:MPGPF) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of PageGroup in a research note issued on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Marden now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.22 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.20. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for PageGroup’s FY2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on MPGPF. Zacks Investment Research raised PageGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of PageGroup in a report on Friday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. PageGroup has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.75.

Shares of MPGPF stock remained flat at $$6.00 during midday trading on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 0.82. PageGroup has a 52 week low of $3.30 and a 52 week high of $6.31.

PageGroup Company Profile

PageGroup plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment consultancy and support services. The company offers executive search services; recruitment services for qualified professional on permanent, temporary, and contract or interim basis; recruitment services to organizations requiring permanent employees and temporary or contract staff at technical and administrative support, professional clerical, and junior management levels; and flexible recruitment outsourcing services under the Page Executive, Michael Page, Page Personnel, and Page Outsourcing primary brands.

