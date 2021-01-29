PAID (NASDAQ:PAYD) Stock Price Up 6.4%

PAID, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYD)’s stock price rose 6.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.00 and last traded at $2.98. Approximately 828 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 1,532 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.80.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.85.

About PAID (NASDAQ:PAYD)

PAID, Inc develops online shipping and tax management tools. It operates through four segments: Client Services, Shipping Calculator Services, Brewery Management Software, and Shipping Coordination and Label Generation Services. The company offers AuctionInc, a suite of online shipping and tax management tools, which assists businesses with e-commerce storefronts, shipping solutions, tax calculation, inventory management, and auction processing.

