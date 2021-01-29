Pamp Network Market Capitalization Hits $2,657.42 (PAMP)

Pamp Network (CURRENCY:PAMP) traded 20.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 28th. In the last seven days, Pamp Network has traded 9.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Pamp Network has a market cap of $2,657.42 and approximately $12,312.00 worth of Pamp Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pamp Network token can currently be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.46 or 0.00068129 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $294.19 or 0.00892417 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00006094 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.26 or 0.00049325 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003035 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003033 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,383.71 or 0.04197432 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00014819 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00017849 BTC.

About Pamp Network

Pamp Network is a token. Its launch date was June 6th, 2020. Pamp Network’s total supply is 3,083,378 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,431,244 tokens. Pamp Network’s official Twitter account is @PampNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pamp Network’s official website is pamp.network

Pamp Network Token Trading

Pamp Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pamp Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pamp Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pamp Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

