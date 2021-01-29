Pamp Network (PAMP) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $35,063.00

Pamp Network (CURRENCY:PAMP) traded up 7.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. In the last week, Pamp Network has traded down 1.2% against the dollar. Pamp Network has a market capitalization of $2,860.87 and $35,063.00 worth of Pamp Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pamp Network token can now be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.48 or 0.00066287 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $291.03 or 0.00858224 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00006023 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.72 or 0.00049320 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002948 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002949 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,408.21 or 0.04152741 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00014684 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00017762 BTC.

About Pamp Network

PAMP is a token. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2020. Pamp Network’s total supply is 3,083,378 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,431,244 tokens. Pamp Network’s official website is pamp.network . Pamp Network’s official Twitter account is @PampNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

Pamp Network Token Trading

