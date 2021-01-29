PancakeSwap (CAKE) Market Cap Achieves $150.51 Million

PancakeSwap (CURRENCY:CAKE) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. During the last week, PancakeSwap has traded 68.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One PancakeSwap token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.45 or 0.00004110 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PancakeSwap has a market cap of $150.51 million and $17.95 million worth of PancakeSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PancakeSwap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002834 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.88 or 0.00047799 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000801 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.89 or 0.00121480 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.74 or 0.00064399 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.58 or 0.00253716 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.20 or 0.00062888 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.64 or 0.00032965 BTC.

PancakeSwap Token Profile

PancakeSwap’s total supply is 163,482,116 tokens and its circulating supply is 103,722,125 tokens. PancakeSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@pancakeswap . The official website for PancakeSwap is pancakeswap.finance

PancakeSwap Token Trading

PancakeSwap can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PancakeSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PancakeSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PancakeSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PancakeSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PancakeSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.